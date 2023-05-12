Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

