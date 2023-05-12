18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old

Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder for his role in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in South Bend last month.

T’yon Horston was shot and killed back on April 20 in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street. Horston was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dominick Williams Jr., 18, of South Bend. He’s been charged with the following:

  • Count I: Murder
  • Count II: Firearm Enhancement

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

According to charging documents, witnesses told police they saw a male wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask in the alley across the street from where Horston was found. He was seen carrying a rifle shortly after the gunshots were heard.

Witnesses say another male wearing a red jacket then returned fire. That’s when the suspect wearing all black drove away from the area in a white Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and a paper plate.

The Dodge Charger broke down in the 2100 block of N. Johnson Street a few minutes after the shooting. Witnesses told police that the suspect in all black ran from the vehicle carrying guns, including a rifle. He then reportedly ran behind some houses in the area before he was picked up by a white SUV.

The owner of the Dodge Charger, who was in Indianapolis, reported it stolen a short time after the shooting. Williams was named as the only other person that drove the Dodge Charger, and police found evidence that the vehicle had been at his father’s house a short time before the shooting.

Charging documents state that Williams’ cell phone number was found through his mother’s call detail records. Those records put his cell phone in the area of the shooting and in the area where the Dodge Charger broke down at the times they happened.

You can read the charging documents in their entirety below.

Officials say Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263, leave an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or call 911 with time-sensitive information.

CHARGING DOCUMENTS:

