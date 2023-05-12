18-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder for his role in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in South Bend last month.

T’yon Horston was shot and killed back on April 20 in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street. Horston was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dominick Williams Jr., 18, of South Bend. He’s been charged with the following:

Count I: Murder

Count II: Firearm Enhancement

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Officials say Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263, leave an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or call 911 with time-sensitive information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.