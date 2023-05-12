1 dead after two-motorcycle crash near Wakarusa

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near Wakarusa on Thursday evening.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Pierce and Cedar roads on reports of a crash around 10:33 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle driven by Zachary Harrison Loudin, 29, of Wakarusa, was headed west on Pierce Road when it collided with another motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old man near the intersection of Cedar Road.

First responders pronounced Loudin dead at the scene. His passenger, a 24-year-old Osceola woman, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The other motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old South Bend woman, was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was cooperative, and blood was drawn. Toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

