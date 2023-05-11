WNDU-TV’s Carli Luca receives ‘Michiana Forty under 40′ class award

16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca receives her Michiana Forty under 40 award.
16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca receives her Michiana Forty under 40 award.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Regional Chamber is celebrating this year’s Michiana Forty under 40 class.

The recognition shines light on those achieving professional success while also engaging in the community. Each of the 40 honorees had a photo shoot this week as they received their award.

A recognition video is also being produced by the chamber, giving each winner the chance to say what being named part of Michiana’s Forty under 40 means to them.

“It feels like it’s an absolute honor to know that my co-workers think of me this way, and then the other people in the community think of me in a way that i can receive this award,” said Samantha Brady, terminal services supervisor for the South Bend International Airport. “There are people in industries all over that have years of experience and are really wise, but as a young professional, we are the future. So, I think that it’s awesome that it recognizes us and also gives us an opportunity to do more.”

Here at WNDU-TV, we’re especially excited about the 2023 Michiana Forty under 40 class because our own Carli Luca is among the recipients! She and the other honorees were chosen by a committee who reviewed 190 nominations.

The recognition video will be made available on June 23. Meanwhile, the South Bend Tribune will have a special Michiana Forty under 40 supplement in its June 25 issue.

An invitation-only alumni bash celebrating the 2023 class and previous recipients is slated for Aug. 30 at the Four Winds Casino South Bend Ribbon Town Conference & Event Center.

To see who else made this year’s class, click here!

