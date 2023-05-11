Warming into the 80s today with plenty more sunshine
Another nice day before weather takes a turn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Warming to the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late into Friday morning. Lows in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a stray showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. Highs around 70 and breezy.
