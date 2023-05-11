Vigil to be held Thursday for 11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A vigil will be held Thursday evening to remember an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed in South Bend last month.

The On Site Prayer Ministry will be holding the vigil for T’yon Horston at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Johnson Street and Longley Avenue.

Police were called back on April 20 to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When officers arrived, they found Horston suffering from gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Horston was a sixth grader at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. He also previously attended Jackson Middle School.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

11-year-old T’yon Horston was shot and killed on April 20, 2023. (South Bend Tribune)

