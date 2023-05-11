Suspect charged in deadly South Bend apartment complex shooting arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second suspect involved in a shooting that left a man dead outside of a South Bend apartment complex has been arrested.

Jesstin Lottie, 21, was taken into custody on May 10, after being on the run for over a month for his role in the death of Daniel Henderson, 54. Lottie faces one count of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.

The first suspect involved, Courtney O’Neal, 21, was charged with one count of murder and one count of assisting a criminal, a level five felony. She was arrested in March.

According to court documents, the two fought with Henderson as he was moving his belongings out of an apartment at Belleville Circle after Lottie asked Henderson to give him a box of shoes. The altercation ended with Lottie shooting Henderson before fleeing the scene.

The sentencing range for firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. A level five felony is one to six years.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

