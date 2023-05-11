Suspect charged in deadly South Bend apartment complex shooting arrested

Jesstin Lottie, charged in a deadly South Bend apartment complex shooting, has been arrested...
Jesstin Lottie, charged in a deadly South Bend apartment complex shooting, has been arrested after being on the run for over a month.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second suspect involved in a shooting that left a man dead outside of a South Bend apartment complex has been arrested.

Jesstin Lottie, 21, was taken into custody on May 10, after being on the run for over a month for his role in the death of Daniel Henderson, 54. Lottie faces one count of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.

The first suspect involved, Courtney O’Neal, 21, was charged with one count of murder and one count of assisting a criminal, a level five felony. She was arrested in March.

According to court documents, the two fought with Henderson as he was moving his belongings out of an apartment at Belleville Circle after Lottie asked Henderson to give him a box of shoes. The altercation ended with Lottie shooting Henderson before fleeing the scene.

The sentencing range for firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. A level five felony is one to six years.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans
Stolen statue returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Clouds building; Rain chances ahead
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher
More police and firefighters are searching the St. Joseph River in Berrien County for Shirani...
Search continues Wednesday for mother who possibly drowned in St. Joe River
The structure being built in downtown Bridgman.
Bridgman courtyard project begins construction