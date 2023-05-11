South Bend police searching for missing 52-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Jeffrey Walters, 52, was recently reported as missing, but has not been seen in several weeks.

Walters is 5′11″ and weighs 270 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Walters’ whereabouts, please contact SBPD Detective Pogotis at 574-339-1023 or 574-235-7472.

