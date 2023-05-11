South Bend Police Department hosts April crime statistics meeting

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its monthly crime stats meeting, comparing reported crimes in April to crimes from March.

A stat that stands out from April: violent drug crimes. Violent drug crimes rose from 23 in March to 44 in April. The homicide rate remains the same in April as it was in March, with three in each month.

Shots fired calls also remain pretty steady from the numbers police reported in March, with just one fewer call last month.

The department issued a statement ahead of the summer months on Wednesday.

“It’s the summer months, people are getting more active, so we stress to be aware of your surroundings, lock your vehicles, watch out for your neighbors,” said Pfc. Jarveair Bourn.

For more information on crime statistics in South Bend, visit the city’s crime dashboard here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans
Stolen statue returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park

Latest News

RHP Franklin promoted to AA
RHP Franklin promoted to AA
Georgia Tech takes on Notre Dame softball.
Georgia Tech takes on Notre Dame softball
Elkhart County Health Department names new health officer on May 10, 2023.
Elkhart County Health Department names new health officer
Scammers printing fake Indy 500 parking passes ahead of race.
Scammers printing fake Indy 500 parking passes ahead of race
Scammers print fake Indy 500 parking passes ahead of race.
IMS: Scammers printing fake Indy 500 parking passes ahead of race