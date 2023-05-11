South Bend Police Department hosts April crime statistics meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its monthly crime stats meeting, comparing reported crimes in April to crimes from March.

A stat that stands out from April: violent drug crimes. Violent drug crimes rose from 23 in March to 44 in April. The homicide rate remains the same in April as it was in March, with three in each month.

Shots fired calls also remain pretty steady from the numbers police reported in March, with just one fewer call last month.

The department issued a statement ahead of the summer months on Wednesday.

“It’s the summer months, people are getting more active, so we stress to be aware of your surroundings, lock your vehicles, watch out for your neighbors,” said Pfc. Jarveair Bourn.

For more information on crime statistics in South Bend, visit the city’s crime dashboard here.

