SJC Dept. of Health urging residents to check Medicaid status

By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unsure of your Medicaid status? Well, you’re not alone.

Considering all Indiana public health coverages, over 90,000 St. Joseph County residents risk losing their healthcare coverage.

Throughout the Hoosier State, 2.23 million people are at risk of losing their coverage.

During Covid, the requirements for Medicaid were lifted, like the need for proof of current address or income, but states are now redetermining who is eligible for Medicaid.

That’s why the St. Joseph County Department of Health is partnering with United Way and REAL Services to help residents make sure residents are covered.

The Health Department hosted a Medicaid enrollment event at United Way on Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Health workers were available to provide information, check an applicant’s status, and help them complete enrollment.

“The possibility exists that you have to submit information to the Family and Social Services Administration of the State of Indiana to keep your Medicaid,” says Jim Baxter, a Community Navigator with the Southeast Neighborhood Center. “So, our concern, the health department’s concern, the hospital’s concern, is that many folks may lose their Medicaid and not even know it. So, it’s very important that everybody check.”

Residents can also check their status or apply for coverage independently by calling the SJC Dept. of Health or going to the FSAA benefits portal.

“The sad part is that if you are using Medicaid, you may go to the doctor, take your kids to the doctor, and the first time you hear that you don’t have insurance is when they ask you to pay the bill. And that’s something that can be avoided, so we hope that everybody who uses Medicaid just checks in with one of these entities, with the health department, with us, wherever, just check it out.”

They plan to hold these events more regularly.

For future events, those interested in attending need to bring proof of income, a piece of recent mail with a current address, a bank statement copy, their birth certificate, and a state ID or license.

The SJC Health Department will also hold the Pride of the Southeast Side Fest on June 23, providing free haircuts, backpack give-a-aways, and other services.

United Way (Southeast Neighborhood Center) is located at 405 E. Dubail St., South Bend, IN, 46613.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

Asst. Chief Skibins, Mayor Mueller, Chief Ruszkowski, and Lt. Kayla Miller provide an update on...
SBPD provides quarterly update at public safety meeting
Holcomb discusses state budget’s impact on Michiana during Elkhart visit
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-showers will be around for Mother’s Day Weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather