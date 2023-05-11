SJC Dept. of Health urging residents to check Medicaid status

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unsure of your Medicaid status? Well, you’re not alone.

Considering all Indiana public health coverages, over 90,000 St. Joseph County residents risk losing their healthcare coverage.

Throughout the Hoosier State, 2.23 million people are at risk of losing their coverage.

During Covid, the requirements for Medicaid were lifted, like the need for proof of current address or income, but states are now redetermining who is eligible for Medicaid.

That’s why the St. Joseph County Department of Health is partnering with United Way and REAL Services to help residents make sure residents are covered.

The Health Department hosted a Medicaid enrollment event at United Way on Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Health workers were available to provide information, check an applicant’s status, and help them complete enrollment.

“The possibility exists that you have to submit information to the Family and Social Services Administration of the State of Indiana to keep your Medicaid,” says Jim Baxter, a Community Navigator with the Southeast Neighborhood Center. “So, our concern, the health department’s concern, the hospital’s concern, is that many folks may lose their Medicaid and not even know it. So, it’s very important that everybody check.”

Residents can also check their status or apply for coverage independently by calling the SJC Dept. of Health or going to the FSAA benefits portal.

“The sad part is that if you are using Medicaid, you may go to the doctor, take your kids to the doctor, and the first time you hear that you don’t have insurance is when they ask you to pay the bill. And that’s something that can be avoided, so we hope that everybody who uses Medicaid just checks in with one of these entities, with the health department, with us, wherever, just check it out.”

They plan to hold these events more regularly.

For future events, those interested in attending need to bring proof of income, a piece of recent mail with a current address, a bank statement copy, their birth certificate, and a state ID or license.

The SJC Health Department will also hold the Pride of the Southeast Side Fest on June 23, providing free haircuts, backpack give-a-aways, and other services.

United Way (Southeast Neighborhood Center) is located at 405 E. Dubail St., South Bend, IN, 46613.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.