Sister Lakes residents continue to fight as Commercial Poultry Farm is approved by state

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Residents of Silver Creek Township’s Sister lakes neighborhoods are continuing to fight against a proposed Commercial Poultry Farm that will be located at 51501 Bakeman Road.

Far enough from residences in the area to make it legal, but close enough to disturb residents, who are now forced to file appeals.

“The only people who are capable of filing that appeal, are local governments and anyone who lives within a half mile,” said part-time resident, Lauren Wittorp.

Wittorp, along with other residents formed a ‘Protect Sister Lakes’ Facebook Group, that now has over 700 members.

“Through my positions at work, I have seen what these CAFOS do to communities, the air quality, the water quality, and how it truly destroys lives,” Wittorp said.

Residents who declined to speak on camera shared that they have lived in the area for decades, invested in their properties, and now have no choice but to fight the approval of the Commercial Poultry Farm.

“I myself am filing an appeal, because I feel that not only myself, and my husband, who have lived here for 44 years have the right to live the last years of our life, what we worked for all our life, in peace,” said one resident who has lived on Bakeman Road, right across from the location of the proposed poultry farm for 44 years.

She added that her husband has serious medical conditions that prevent them from being able to move. Not to mention how it could affect their property value.

“Statistics show from somethings that we’ve read that it can decrease the home value anywhere from 26 to 88 percent,” said long-time resident and local family farm owner, Kayla Wilson.

Residents shared that they have been doing everything they can, including putting up more than 200 signs throughout the neighborhood.

“We have people out putting those up, people writing letters, making calls, doing everything possible,” Wittorp said.

According to Wittorp, if the appeals and petitions are not successful, they will be filing a lawsuit.

“I just think that the area is so important to so many people that people are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we protect where we love to live,” Wittorp said.

Residents have until June 8th to file appeals.

For more information from residents, click here.

>

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.