“Earlier this week, President Biden told reporters that the situation at our border is ‘going to be chaotic for awhile.’ The truth is that the situation at our border has been chaotic since the Biden Administration began.

From stopping construction of the border wall to halting deportations to suspending the Remain in Mexico policy, the Biden Administration has consistently failed to prioritize the security of our border. There have been at least 6.4 million illegal border crossings since President Biden took office. To put that in perspective, the population of Indiana is 6.8 million.

The coming surge of illegal border crossings when Title 42 expires tonight will exacerbate a crisis of this Administration’s making. Even fellow Democrats say so. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, says the Biden Administration doesn’t have an ‘adequate response’ to the coming catastrophe.

The American people knew this day was coming, but the Biden Administration has done little to prepare. Now we are told it will be ‘chaotic for awhile.’ In other words, more of the same.”