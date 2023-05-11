Search for missing Berrien Springs mother, teacher enters fifth day

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing Berrien Springs mother who possibly drowned in the St. Joseph River in Berrien County.

According to Berrien Springs Fire Chief Doug Myers, Michigan State Police sent divers into the river on Thursday.

Police believe Shirani Simpson, 42, disappeared underwater on Sunday after trying to save her 8-year-old son who was struggling in the river. Firefighters found the child alive and hanging onto a tree in the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

On Wednesday, Andrews University confirmed Simpson studied at the university and was the Spanish teacher at Great Lakes Montessori in St. Joseph.

Crews are planning to continue their search on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organizations helping people with Medicaid changes

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Gov. Holcomb talks Four Winds Field expansion during visit to Michiana

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The stage is set for unprecedented state help in advancing the national pastime in South Bend.

News

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Marion Street and Taylor Street, which is not too far from Memorial Hospital.

News

Search for mother who possibly drowned in St. Joe River reaches day five

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Police sent divers into the St. Joseph River on Thursday as they continued their search for Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs.

Latest News

News

South Bend police share update on crime stats

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Police give update on cold case murder of Three Rivers woman

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Police spoke out after the suspect who was finally arrested after all this time was found dead in his jail cell this past weekend.

Crime

Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say this person may be involved in the passing of counterfeit money at several local businesses in the Michiana area.

News

$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.

News

$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.

News

South Bend police searching for missing 52-year-old man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jeffrey Walters was recently reported as missing, but has not been seen in several weeks.