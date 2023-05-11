Search for missing Berrien Springs mother, teacher enters fifth day

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing Berrien Springs mother who possibly drowned in the St. Joseph River in Berrien County.

According to Berrien Springs Fire Chief Doug Myers, Michigan State Police sent divers into the river on Thursday.

Police believe Shirani Simpson, 42, disappeared underwater on Sunday after trying to save her 8-year-old son who was struggling in the river. Firefighters found the child alive and hanging onto a tree in the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

On Wednesday, Andrews University confirmed Simpson studied at the university and was the Spanish teacher at Great Lakes Montessori in St. Joseph.

Crews are planning to continue their search on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.