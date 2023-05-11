Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman

Cathy Sue Swartz
Cathy Sue Swartz(Three Rivers Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department is giving an update on the 35-year-old murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Cathy Sue Swartz was brutally murdered inside her apartment back on Dec. 2, 1988, while her 9-month-old daughter was in the next room.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime nearly two weeks ago in South Carolina. But that suspect, identified as 53-year-old Robert Odell Waters, was found dead in his jail cell this past weekend.

The Three Rivers Police Department said it was awaiting autopsy results before releasing additional details.

This is a developing story that is currently being updated.

You can rewatch Thursday morning’s press conference in the video below:

