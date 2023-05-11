Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has identified the man who died after walking into Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound last week.

Police were notified last Wednesday after a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into the hospital. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Lecarrington Underwood, later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Marion Street and Taylor Street, which is not too far from Memorial Hospital.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling this investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

