Notre Dame upset in 1st round of ACC tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Day 1 of the ACC softball tournament at Melissa Cook Stadium may have been the final game for Notre Dame, who falls to 10 seed Georgia Tech, 8-1 on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets scored in five of the seven innings to secure the victory of the 7 seeded Irish. Notre Dame managed just one run on five hits. One of them a solo home run by Joley Mitchell in the 4th.

(10) Georgia Tech advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals to face (2) Duke. Notre Dame will await their fate, which will be announced during the NCAA selection show on Sunday night.

