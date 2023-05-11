Mother’s Day food ideas

Mother's Day food ideas
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mother’s Day is almost here, and you may be looking to spoil mom on Sunday.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Weiss’ Gasthaus to get some simple ideas.

If you’re looking to get the kids involved, you can do something as simple as decorate pancakes and waffles with fruit and other toppings.

“It doesn’t matter what age, you’re doing something for mom,” said Chef Bela Szalay.

And if you don’t feel like getting the kitchen dirty, you can always take mom out for brunch.

Weiss’ Gasthaus has a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

