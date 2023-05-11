Momentum Group to invest in old Salvation Army building

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plans to bring new life to the old Salvation Army building in South Bend.

For the past four years, the building at 510 South Main has been used to house the homeless during the winter months, as part of the weather amnesty program.

The city-owned property is now being sold to the Momentum Group for $1,000.

The group has promised to spend at least $6 million to create office and retail space there.

The project also calls for a commissary kitchen that would be used by Navarre Hospitality to support its off-site catering services.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

Since 2018, the state has spent $150 million helping to build hiking and biking trails in...
Gov. Holcomb cuts ribbon on River Greenway Trail extension
Gov. Holcomb cuts ribbon on trail extension.
Gov. Holcomb cuts ribbon on trail extension
Vigil held for 11-year-old shooting victim.
Vigil held for 11-year-old shooting victim
Sister Lakes Chicken Farm
Sister Lakes residents continue to fight as Commercial Poultry Farm is approved by state