Momentum Group to invest in old Salvation Army building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plans to bring new life to the old Salvation Army building in South Bend.

For the past four years, the building at 510 South Main has been used to house the homeless during the winter months, as part of the weather amnesty program.

The city-owned property is now being sold to the Momentum Group for $1,000.

The group has promised to spend at least $6 million to create office and retail space there.

The project also calls for a commissary kitchen that would be used by Navarre Hospitality to support its off-site catering services.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.