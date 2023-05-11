Middlebury native Marcus Mast among 40 qualifiers for PBR World Finals

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas. (WNDU) - The goal of any athlete is to qualify for the postseason. The same goes for professional bull riders.

The top 40 riders in the point standings at the end of the season qualify for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Among the qualifiers this year is Middlebury’s Marcus Mast.

Mast snuck in as the 40th qualifier for the weeklong event that begins Friday. It’s his second time qualifying for the finals, with his first appearance coming in 2020.

16 Sports caught up Mast, who is down in Texas getting ready to talk about his upcoming rides.

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I wish it was only four hours away from start time instead of a day and four hours. It’s been a rough season for me, but we slipped into the finals. And I told my wife after the last day was over, I said, ‘You know, we didn’t get in the way we wanted to, but we damn sure made it, so we’ll try to take full advantage of it., I’m just going to try to go into as it’s just another bull ride because that’s essentially all it is. It’s just another bull ride.”

For much more information on the 2023 PBR World Finals, click here.

