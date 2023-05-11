Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Meijer has opened its doors to customers at its brand-new supercenter in Elkhart.

The new store, which is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street, had a soft opening on Thursday morning. The grand opening is scheduled for Sunday.

Meijer says the supercenter features all the grocery staples that its customers have come to expect, such as fresh produce and a deli. The store also has a gas station, a garden center, a pharmacy, a floral area, and departments for pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel.

The grocery chain says there are still select job openings for the new Elkhart Meijer. If you’re interested, you can search for open positions by clicking here and searching “Elkhart” as the location.

We got a sneak peek inside the new store last week. You can take a look for yourself in the photo gallery below:

