Medical Moment: The health effects of long-COVID

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The government says as of right now, the COVID-19 emergency is over.

But the three-year pandemic isn’t over for everyone. Many people are dealing with long-COVID, where the symptoms last for more than a month.

“That night, my oxygen level dropped really low,” recalled Julie, a long-COVID patient. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it.”

That was the beginning, but Julie’s COVID-19 symptoms lasted long after she tested negative.

“It affected my heart, my lungs, my nervous system,” Julie continued.

Epidemiologists are finding long-COVID is more than just a respiratory disease.

“In some patients, it can manifest as heart attacks or heart failure,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine.

It also impacts a patient’s brain.

“A lot of patients are actually having stroked, and we found that people are having brain inflammation,” said Dr. Al-Aly said. “People are having symptoms that are almost reminiscent of Parkinson’s disease or early Alzheimer’s disease.”

In fact, people who suffer long-COVID are at an increased risk for 44 conditions of the brain. Analyzing 150,000 COVID patients, doctors also found long COVID can cause a spike in cholesterol and gastrointestinal problems, ulcers, GERD, and it can impact liver function.

“It’s really pretty much a lot of different things that can manifest differently in different patients,” Dr. Al-Aly said.

Some people may feel the effects for the rest of their lives.

“Long after this pandemic recedes from public view, we’re gonna be left with the legacy, or the aftermath of this pandemic.”

With the government ending the public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, it means that responsibility for payment for COVID vaccines, testing, and treatment will switch to insurers. Depending on your insurer, you may have to pay a co-pay for the vaccine, testing, and treatments related to COVID-19. Over-the-counter tests will no longer be covered.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

Plans call to invest, redo old Salvation Army building.
Momentum Group to invest in old Salvation Army building
Sister Lakes Chicken Farm
Sister Lakes residents continue to fight as Commercial Poultry Farm is approved by state
Elkhart Meijer has soft opening.
Elkhart Meijer has soft opening
Sen. Todd Young issues statement on Title 42 expiration
Sen. Todd Young issues statement on Title 42 expiration
Sen. Todd Young issues statement on Title 42 expiration