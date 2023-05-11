Medical Moment: The health effects of long-COVID

(WNDU) - The government says as of right now, the COVID-19 emergency is over.

But the three-year pandemic isn’t over for everyone. Many people are dealing with long-COVID, where the symptoms last for more than a month.

“That night, my oxygen level dropped really low,” recalled Julie, a long-COVID patient. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it.”

That was the beginning, but Julie’s COVID-19 symptoms lasted long after she tested negative.

“It affected my heart, my lungs, my nervous system,” Julie continued.

Epidemiologists are finding long-COVID is more than just a respiratory disease.

“In some patients, it can manifest as heart attacks or heart failure,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine.

It also impacts a patient’s brain.

“A lot of patients are actually having stroked, and we found that people are having brain inflammation,” said Dr. Al-Aly said. “People are having symptoms that are almost reminiscent of Parkinson’s disease or early Alzheimer’s disease.”

In fact, people who suffer long-COVID are at an increased risk for 44 conditions of the brain. Analyzing 150,000 COVID patients, doctors also found long COVID can cause a spike in cholesterol and gastrointestinal problems, ulcers, GERD, and it can impact liver function.

“It’s really pretty much a lot of different things that can manifest differently in different patients,” Dr. Al-Aly said.

Some people may feel the effects for the rest of their lives.

“Long after this pandemic recedes from public view, we’re gonna be left with the legacy, or the aftermath of this pandemic.”

With the government ending the public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, it means that responsibility for payment for COVID vaccines, testing, and treatment will switch to insurers. Depending on your insurer, you may have to pay a co-pay for the vaccine, testing, and treatments related to COVID-19. Over-the-counter tests will no longer be covered.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.