LIVE: Three Rivers Police Dept. giving update on Cathy Swartz murder case

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department is giving an update on the 35-year-old murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Cathy Sue Swartz was brutally murdered inside her apartment back on Dec. 2, 1988, while her 9-month-old daughter was in the next room.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime nearly two weeks ago in South Carolina. But that suspect, identified as 53-year-old Robert Odell Waters, was found dead in his jail cell this past weekend.

The Three Rivers Police Department said it was awaiting autopsy results before releasing additional details.

We’re expecting to learn more at a press conference in Three Rivers on Thursday morning. You can watch it in the video above.

