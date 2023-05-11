Irish may seek new apparel deal after contract with Under Armour expires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the last nine seasons, every Notre Dame sports team has worn Under Armour uniforms.

There’s just one more year on that deal with Under Armour — and according to Sports Illustrated, a new brand may be taking over.

Under Armour replaced Adidas in 2014. The 10-year contract is believed to be valued at $90 million, which is one of the most expensive deals in the market. Since then, Under Armour’s stock has dropped as the company has had to pull out of some other deals with the likes of UCLA and Cal.

The Irish are expected to draw interest from the biggest names, including Adidas, Nike, Nike’s Jordan brand, and New Balance.

Notre Dame apparel ranks in the top ten every year, with an average revenue of $9 million.

