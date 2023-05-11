IMS: Scammers printing fake Indy 500 parking passes ahead of race

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - To a scam alert!

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is warning race fans that someone is printing fake parking passes for the Indy 500 later this month.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, IMS just discovered the problem thanks to an Indy print shop tipping them off after someone went to their store to print off parking passes, passing them off as the real deal.

The speedway’s president says to make those attending check their passes to make sure they’re legit.

“Last week, we started getting customers literally bringing in photocopied parking passes they’re buying for three and four times face value on ticket platforms,” said Doug Boles, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway president.

Indianapolis police detectives are now investigating the matter.

