Holcomb discusses state budget’s impact on Michiana during Elkhart visit

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Holcomb made a visit to Elkhart on Thursday to co-anchor an annual breakfast that focuses on the RV industry and celebrate the opening of the River Greenway Trail.

16 News Now caught up with the governor while he was in town to not only discuss trails, but also the new state budget’s impact on other projects here in Michiana.

Next Level Trails

Indiana is once again leading when it comes to “trailing.”

Since 2018, the state has spent $150 million helping to build hiking and biking trails in communities across the state.

On Thursday, Holcomb cut the ribbon on the latest extension of the River Greenway Trail that now connects with Goshen’s MapleHeart Trail.

“You know, I’ve got trail advocates and fanatics really who say they’ve already charted out their trail passport, and they’re going to do this trail, then they’re going to do that trail, then they’re going to do this trail,” Holcomb said. “Folks want outdoor activity. That’s what the common denominator in these thriving growing cities is — that cool vibe that you can get from doing things outdoors. That’s one of the common denominators.”

The next state budget promises to keep the momentum going with $30 million earmarked for future trail expansion.

New inn at Potato Creek State Park

It’s been 84 years since Indiana built an inn at one of its state parks. But this year, the odds look better than ever that the dry spell will be broken.

The next state budget sets aside $100 million to build an inn or lodge at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty. That’s double the amount budgeted for the project just two years ago.

The vision for the property is to have an indoor aquatic center with a lazy river, about 100 guest rooms, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and a conference room that will hold up to 350 guests.

“It’s going to happen, yes, it’s on my blueprint and my blueprints are my construction plans to be completed, so, yes,” Holcomb told 16 News Now. “Potato Creek will be the latest, greatest facility and I suspect it will be like all the others--sold out—because of, not just Notre Dame Football games by the way, on those weekends. This is a part of the state that we want to encourage, as we see the traffic coming across, not just the northern, but the south up, to make a pit stop.”

Holcomb also said the inn at Potato Creek will be the park system’s crown jewel.

Four Winds Field Expansion

The stage is set for unprecedented state help in advancing the national pastime in South Bend.

Last week, Holcomb signed a bill that will provide up to $5 million a year to the city of South Bend for a total of 20 years. That’s up to a $100 million impact.

$2.5 million a year has been earmarked for upgrades at Four Winds Field. The other $2.5 million can fund projects that advance professional sports or convention activity.

It all comes in the name of increasing economic activity.

“It is so fun just to take the family out and then to think what’s going to be happening, continue to happen around the ballpark,” Holcomb said. “It’s not just baseball, it’s the whole. When you come downtown, there is again urban renewal and reinvestment. And that’s the kind of progress that continues to serve as a magnet for more growth and investment. That success breeds success.”

Plans call for a stadium expansion that includes the addition of an upper deck to increase seating capacity.

