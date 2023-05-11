First Alert Forecast: T-showers will be around for Mother’s Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain chances hold off until the morning commute of Friday. Low around 60F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Hit-and-miss T-showers move in throughout the morning commute and linger into the afternoon and evening hours. High near 74F. Wind ESE at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Hit-and-miss T-showers in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a passing shower. Low 60F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Small chance of a passing shower throughout the day, but most stay dry. High near 80F. Low 55F. Wind ENE at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the day, but most stay dry. Our highest chance of showers will arrive Sunday evening. High 68F. Low 48F. Wind ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

