Fire Station 6 in Elkhart could be relocated

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire Station 6 in Elkhart could move to the city’s northeast side.

On Wednesday, Mayor Rod Roberson talked with 16 News Now about the potential move.

The purpose of the move is to keep up with population growth.

The city says it is in the process of slowly relocating fire stations after completing a response time study.

The Public Health & Safety Committee passed a proposed resolution on Wednesday that would allocate $800,000 for land and design of the new fire station.

“We are in the midst of...as a city growing...and I think at this point in time, in order for us to provide the service that we need to the citizens of the city, we have to relocate this facility,” said Chief Shaun Edgerton, with the Elkhart Fire Department.

Roberson said the city has been planning for this.

The cost of the building, which ranges between $6-8 million, will be included in the city’s financial plan.

“We have stations that are 60 years old, and it’s now time. It was time long ago to replace some of these stations...And we need to make sure that we are providing the right coverage area for our entire city and our city has grown,” said Roberson.

Fire Station 6 would move to Ada Drive, between County Road 6 and Cooper Drive.

“This administration has been very supportive of our police and fire, and we will continue to be...We want to make sure that we have been positioned in the right place, with the right resources...” said Roberson.

The new fire station could be built by spring of 2024.

The Elkhart Common Council will also vote on the resolution at an upcoming meeting.

Meantime, city officials said Fire Station 5 is also likely to move, but right now their focus is on Fire Station 6.

