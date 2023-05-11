Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeiting investigation.

Police say this person (full-size image below) may be involved in the passing of counterfeit money at several local businesses in the Michiana area.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

(Elkhart Police Department)

