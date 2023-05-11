Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a counterfeiting investigation.

Police say this person (full-size image below) may be involved in the passing of counterfeit money at several local businesses in the Michiana area.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.

News

$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.

News

South Bend police searching for missing 52-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jeffrey Walters was recently reported as missing, but has not been seen in several weeks.

Crime

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Marion Street and Taylor Street, which is not too far from Memorial Hospital.

Latest News

News

Argos Fire Department welcomes new therapy dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kate's job is to greet firefighters and guests at the station.

News

Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
There’s little doubt from the Three Rivers Police Department that Robert Odell Waters, 53, was the person who killed Swartz, but his death raises new questions about how he died.

News

Vigil to be held Thursday for 11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The vigil for T’yon Horston will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Johnson Street and Longley Avenue.

News

Vigil to be held Thursday for 11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The On Site Prayer Ministry will be holding the vigil for T’yon Horston at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Johnson Street and Longley Avenue.

News

Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new store, which is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street, officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Crime

Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Swartz was brutally murdered inside her apartment back on Dec. 2, 1988.