Elkhart County Health Department names new health officer

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Board of Health has named Dr. Richard Hostetter as its permanent health officer.

Hostetter has served as the interim health officer for over a year.

“We look forward to our continued work with Dr. Hostetter. His commitment to the work of the Health Department has helped to guide our forward momentum,” said Paul Shetler Fast, chair and spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health. “Dr. Hostetter has been instrumental in our ability to continue to serve the community. For that, we are blessed.”

Hostetter is a Board-certified surgeon out of Goshen with a special certificate in surgical oncology.

