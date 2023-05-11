Argos Fire Department welcomes new therapy dog

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Argos Fire Department recently added a furry, four-legged member to its team.

According to a press release from the town of Argos, Kate joined the fire department earlier this spring. The nine-month-old golden doodle’s job is to greet firefighters and guests at the station.

Kate will also attend community events. Officials say she was “loved by all” at the town’s Easter breakfast.

“Kate has already shown to bring extra smiles to all who meet her,” said Dennis Mark, president of the Argos Firemen’s Inc. (the volunteer group of firefighters serving the Argos community).

When Kate turns 1, she will begin her therapy certification training. In the meantime, she is learning commands at the station.

Dogs have a long history of serving fire departments. They have been proven to provide both physical and mental benefits.

“The trauma we see weighs heavily on us and it is often hard to let it go,” Mark said. “Kate being at the station helps us decompress and is a happy distraction to what we encounter.”

