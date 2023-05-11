$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A $2 million upgrade is in store for the Warsaw Municipal Airport.

According to InkFree News via our reporting partners at the Times-Union, the money was included in the state’s latest budget.

Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.

Officials said they are now working with an engineer on finalizing a design.

Construction could begin later this summer or in the fall.

