$2M from state budget propels improvements at Warsaw Airport
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A $2 million upgrade is in store for the Warsaw Municipal Airport.
According to InkFree News via our reporting partners at the Times-Union, the money was included in the state’s latest budget.
Airport officials say the $2 million is close to what is needed to replace a taxi lane that serves the biggest aircraft and is nearly 50 years old.
Officials said they are now working with an engineer on finalizing a design.
Construction could begin later this summer or in the fall.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.