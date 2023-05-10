Wednesday’s Child: Tyina’s turn

(WNDU) - If you’ve ever considered adopting from foster care, we hope you’ll take a moment to think of Tyina from Michigan.

Grant Me Hope sent us her story.

Tyina is 13-years-old and she’s in the 7th grade.

“I like to color and I like to watch tv,” said Tyina.

But what she really loves to do, is bake.

“I like to bake chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and cake,” said Tyina. She would love to work in a bakery someday.

Tyina admits that she’s kind of shy at first.

“My friends would say that I’m nice. I’m quiet. But like, when someone talks to me, like I’m outgoing,” said Tyina.

Tyina has been waiting for a new family for the past 4 years.

“I’m most looking forward to being adopted. My ideal family will look like brothers and sisters. I want a cat,” said Tyina. “I want a mom and dad. I want them to like take good care of me. Take me places.”

A family vacation would be the perfect trip this summer.

“I want to go to vacations,” said Tyina. “My bring dream place is Disney World (and) going on the rides. I like roller coasters.”

Tyina thinks more people should consider adopting older foster youth.

“I think it’s important to adopt teenagers because they’re helpful,” said Tyina.

If you would like to learn more about Tyina, click on these links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Meanwhile, Tricia Sloma reminded us this morning on Facebook Live that last week’s Wednesday’s Child, Levy, really wants to find a family who will keep him. You can learn more about both Tyina and Levy in the video attached below:

