Teens found guilty of reckless homicide in Goshen 7-Eleven shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury found two Goshen teens guilty of reckless homicide in connection with a deadly shooting last year outside a 7-Eleven.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the jury issued the verdict after hours of deliberations late into Monday evening. The options on the table for the jury were murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and not guilty.

Reckless homicide is a Level 5 felony, which carries a penalty upon conviction of a fixed term between one year and six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The shooting happened outside the 7-Eleven on Elkhart Road in Goshen back on April 23, 2022. That shooting took the life of Santino Garcia, 27, of Goshen.

Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16 at the time, were charged and eventually waived to adult court.

Chavarria, Briano, and Garcia were at the 7-Eleven gas station at the same time when Chavarria became involved in a physical altercation with Garcia, which ultimately ended with Garcia being shot as he was running away. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Chavarria was seen on surveillance footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand, while Briano was also seen with a gun.

The Goshen News says the jury heard from many officers, investigators, and witnesses during the trial, as well as Chavarria himself, who recounted what he recalled to have happened. Briano did not testify.

Chavarria and Briano are scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.