Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Stolen statue returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans

Latest News

The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence
Saint Joseph Health System shows off grand prize for 2023 House Raffle on the Road
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful evening; Rain chances ahead
Our very own Lauren Moss got an up-close look at the three new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo this...
Meeting the new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo