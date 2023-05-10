St. Joseph County Health Department hosting Medicaid enrollment event

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unsure of your Medicaid status?

The St. Joseph County Health Department is hosting a Medicaid enrollment event at United Way on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Health workers will be available to provide information, check an applicant’s status, and help them complete the enrollment process.

Those interested in attending simply need to bring a proof of income, a piece of recent mail with a current address, a bank statement copy, their birth certificate, and a state ID or license.

United Way is located at 405 E. Dubail St.

