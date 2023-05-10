Saint Joseph Health System shows off grand prize for 2023 House Raffle on the Road

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System showed off the grand prize for its 2023 House Raffle on the Road on Wednesday morning.

Over a thousand raffle tickets are still available until May 19, and you can take away a couple of prizes, including the grand prize of a 2023 Thor Quantum WS31 Motor Coach valued at $191,150 MSRP.

All proceeds from the raffle are going towards the oncology service line for SJHS. And as officials at SJHS told 16 News Now, the odds of getting something back are pretty good.

“If you look at anything, the chances of winning are 1 in 100, and there are 44 other prizes that we have in addition to the grand prize,” said Loretta Schmidt, chief nursing officer of SJHS.

Tickets are $150 each, and the health system is selling a limited amount. The drawing will take place on June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to order a raffle ticket, email houseraffle@sjrmc.com or visit sjmed.com/houseraffle.

