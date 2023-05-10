Saint Joseph Health System leaves offices at LifePlex facility in Plymouth
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System will no longer maintain offices at the LifePlex facility in Plymouth.
The health system says the move went into effect on Monday after resolving a dispute with the facility’s landlord.
Fitness Forum at LifePlex will remain open under new ownership, but the health system will no longer be affiliated with the business.
SJHS says it will continue to provide healthcare operations to the Marshall County community at the following locations:
Primary Care
- Bourbon Family Medicine (114 N. Washington Street, Bourbon) 574-335-7850
- Plymouth Family and Internal Medicine (2349 Lake Avenue, Ste. 100, Plymouth) 574-948-5100
- Plymouth Family and Internal Medicine - Downtown (209 E. Jefferson Street, Plymouth) 574-948-5100
- Saint Joseph Family Medicine - Walkerton (506 Michigan Street, Walkerton) 574-335-2500
- Saint Joseph Health Center (510 W. Adams Street, Suite 150, Plymouth) 574-335-7900
Immediate Care
- Saint Joseph Health System – Immediate Care (1919 Lake Avenue, Suite 102, Plymouth) 574-335-5220
Pediatrics
- Marshall County Pediatric Physicians (1919 Lake Avenue, Ste. 110, Plymouth) 574-948-5290
Rehabilitation Services
- SJHS Medical Office Building (1919 Lake Avenue, Plymouth) 574-948-5320
