Saint Joseph Health System leaves offices at LifePlex facility in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System will no longer maintain offices at the LifePlex facility in Plymouth.

The health system says the move went into effect on Monday after resolving a dispute with the facility’s landlord.

Fitness Forum at LifePlex will remain open under new ownership, but the health system will no longer be affiliated with the business.

SJHS says it will continue to provide healthcare operations to the Marshall County community at the following locations:

Primary Care

Bourbon Family Medicine (114 N. Washington Street, Bourbon) 574-335-7850

Plymouth Family and Internal Medicine (2349 Lake Avenue, Ste. 100, Plymouth) 574-948-5100

Plymouth Family and Internal Medicine - Downtown (209 E. Jefferson Street, Plymouth) 574-948-5100

Saint Joseph Family Medicine - Walkerton (506 Michigan Street, Walkerton) 574-335-2500

Saint Joseph Health Center (510 W. Adams Street, Suite 150, Plymouth) 574-335-7900

Immediate Care

Saint Joseph Health System – Immediate Care (1919 Lake Avenue, Suite 102, Plymouth) 574-335-5220

Pediatrics

Marshall County Pediatric Physicians (1919 Lake Avenue, Ste. 110, Plymouth) 574-948-5290

Rehabilitation Services

SJHS Medical Office Building (1919 Lake Avenue, Plymouth) 574-948-5320

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.