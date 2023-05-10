Registration underway for 33rd annual Stand By Me Walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 33rd annual Stand by Me Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk will take place on June 10.

Angel Baginske, the director for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana powered by REAL Services, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about the upcoming event.

Early registration, which provides a t-shirt, will end on May 12, but participants can still register the day of the event.

The walk will take place at Howard Park on June 10. Registration will take place at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Registration is $20, and the money raised will go to the programs that support caregivers who take care of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

To learn more or to register, click here.

