Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota say a woman has died after a rock went through her car’s windshield.

On Tuesday, the Two Harbors Police Department confirmed that 46-year-old Kay Spielman died. She was injured when a rock went through her windshield on Highway 61 last Friday.

Police shared the update during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Spielman was a Cook County resident and was driving there around 2 p.m. when the rock, about the size of a softball, hit her car’s hood and went through the windshield.

Police said bystanders found her bleeding and slumped over in the vehicle. They tried to help her until first responders arrived.

She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

According to police, Spielman was a mother, sister and daughter. They described her as a very caring and giving person.

Police also said she is a registered organ donor, and her organs will go to someone in need.

“The caring and giving of Kay Spielman will live on for others,” Two Harbors Police Chief Chris Donald said.

According to police, they are still investigating exactly how the rock hit Spielman’s windshield, but they called it an isolated and unfortunate event. They do not believe it was thrown.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Two Harbors police at 218-834-5566.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.