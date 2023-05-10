A picture perfect day for Michiana with plenty of sunshine!
Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s today
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s but cooler near the lakeshore.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows around 50.
TOMORROW: Another mainly sunny day. Warm but not humid. Temperatures near 80 degrees.
AHEAD: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible Friday through Sunday, then cooler temps next week but still typical for this time of year.
