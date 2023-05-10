‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – A California zoo welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby last week.

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Zoo officials said the healthy male baby was born on May 1 to 19-year-old first-time mother Indah.

Indah’s behavior following the birth was “appropriate” according to the zoo, but she was having difficulty nursing so zookeepers stepped in to help care for the infant.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo said in a statement. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

The baby is not yet named, and zoo officials said it remains behind the scenes with Indah and is not available for public view yet.

“With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend.
Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City.
17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City
Stolen statue returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park
Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is...
Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans

Latest News

2 teens arrested in connection with shots fired in Benton Township
Corewell Health nurses celebrate National Nurses Week.
Corewell Health nurses celebrate National Nurses Week
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Medical Moment: Routine sleep may lead to better mental health, research says.
Medical Moment: Regular routine may lead to better mental health for seniors
Medical Moment: Regular routines for healthy, happy seniors.
Medical Moment: Regular routines for healthy, happy seniors