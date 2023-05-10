Meeting the new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In case you missed it, the Potawatomi Zoo has three new African lions!

Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female) arrived in South Bend last Friday morning. The lions, all 10 years old, were brought to the U.S. from South Africa and have lived together as a pride since 2013.

The lions will often be visible to the public in their indoor space until they’ve finished a 30-day quarantine, which is protocol for all animals that come into the Potawatomi Zoo.

While the lions are inside for quarantine, the zoo will be completing their outdoor habitat. The goal is to have them outside by June 1.

Our very own Lauren Moss got an up-close look at the lions and their new habitat earlier this week. She also got a taste of the interactive VIP experience that will be offered to visitors so they can (safely) get up close and personal with them.

You can learn more about it by watching the video above!

Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female)
Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female)(Potawatomi Zoo)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

2 teens arrested in connection with shots fired in Benton Township

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspects, both 16, were arrested and taken to the Berrien County Juvenile Center, where they are being held on numerous charges.

News

Corewell Health nurses celebrate National Nurses Week

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Regular routine may lead to better mental health for seniors

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Keeping a regular sleep routine in your older years may lead to better mental health!

News

Medical Moment: Regular routines for healthy, happy seniors

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Search continues Wednesday for mother who possibly drowned in St. Joe River

Updated: 31 minutes ago
More police and firefighters are searching the St. Joseph River in Berrien County for Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs.

Latest News

News

Cameras denied in courtroom for Indiana child porn case sentencing

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Benton Harbor woman dies in Sodus Twp. crash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nickerson Avenue and Pipestone Road.

News

Saint Joseph Health System shows off grand prize for 2023 House Raffle on the Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Over a thousand raffle tickets are still available until May 19, and you can take away a 2023 Thor Quantum WS31 Motor Coach!

News

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful evening; Rain chances ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Grab the sunglasses today! Plenty of sunshine with temps in the mid 70s!

News

Meeting the new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our very own Lauren Moss got an up-close look at the three new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo this week!