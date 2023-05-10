Meeting the new lions at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In case you missed it, the Potawatomi Zoo has three new African lions!

Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female) arrived in South Bend last Friday morning. The lions, all 10 years old, were brought to the U.S. from South Africa and have lived together as a pride since 2013.

The lions will often be visible to the public in their indoor space until they’ve finished a 30-day quarantine, which is protocol for all animals that come into the Potawatomi Zoo.

While the lions are inside for quarantine, the zoo will be completing their outdoor habitat. The goal is to have them outside by June 1.

Our very own Lauren Moss got an up-close look at the lions and their new habitat earlier this week. She also got a taste of the interactive VIP experience that will be offered to visitors so they can (safely) get up close and personal with them.

You can learn more about it by watching the video above!

Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female) (Potawatomi Zoo)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.