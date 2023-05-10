Medical Moment: Regular routine may lead to better mental health for seniors

(WNDU) - Early to bed. early to rise, not only makes a person wealthy and wise but healthy, too!

Especially if you’re over the age of 65!

New research says you probably have more control than you realize! In fact, keeping a regular sleep routine in your older years may lead to better mental health.

A good night’s sleep and regular activity are important to your health, especially as you age, but...

“Not all activity and not all sleep is created the same,” explained Stephen Smagula, PhD, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh.

Professor Stephen Smagula and his colleagues analyzed data from 1800 adults over 65 for a study in which they wore these devices to record their movement. They found 30% had no set pattern for their sleep and activity routines.

“So, if your pattern was disrupted, you were more than twice as likely to have significant depression symptoms,” Smagula continued.

Another 32% got up at the same time but only had mild activity for 13 hours during the day. This group had some symptoms of depression and also scored lower on cognition. And 38% had what Smagula calls a robust pattern which means 15 hours of activity each day.

“Now, the people with strong rhythms were getting up the same time every day, before 7 a.m.,” Smagula said. “And then, throughout the day, they were very active and engaged, and they intended to go down and rest at the same time every day.”

The adults with regular sleep and robust activity patterns were happier and had better cognitive functioning, suggesting routine matters.

Smagula says the first step he suggests for seniors is to get up at the same time every day, no matter how tired you are. He says that most people think about intensity when they think of activity, but the research suggests that the duration of activity matters more, meaning older adults should find ways to stay engaged throughout the day.

