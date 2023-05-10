Irish men’s lacrosse motivated after last year’s tournament snub

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is back in the playoffs after being left out of the NCAA Tournament entirely last year.

The Irish were left off the bracket in 2022 after finishing the season with an 8-4 overall record. This season, they left nothing to chance by finishing 10-2.

During practice this week, the Irish touched on the motivation they have from last year’s tournament snub.

“I think just the idea of no complacency. Never be okay with where we are at the given moment, and that carries into the playoffs,” said senior goalie Liam Entenmann. “Say we have a few good minutes. That doesn’t mean the rest of the game is going to be good. We have to keep that going and stay poised and have a very low level for complacency.”

“The older guys, the captains, the leaders have been preaching just staying with our backs-against-the-wall-mentality like we were forced to do last year,” said sophomore attacker Pat Kavanagh. “Ultimately, it didn’t work out. But we carried that mentality into this year, and it’s gotten us really far.”

The Irish will host Utah in the second round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Arlotta Stadium. For ticketing information, click here.

For the full men’s lacrosse tournament bracket, click here.

