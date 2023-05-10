Indianapolis native Babyface to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name Babyface, will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming summer!

The 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer is scheduled to perform on July 1 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. EDT.

Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call call 1 (866) 494-6371.

More details from Four Winds Casinos:

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Babyface will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Babyface is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the Producer of the Year category four times, three times of which were in consecutive years (1995-1997); a record he holds to this day. Kenny is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.

From humble beginnings in Indianapolis, Babyface developed his love for music early on when he began songwriting at the age of 12. Upon graduating high school, he was signed to his first record deal after joining the band, Manchild. In the 1980s, he broke into the music world as guitarist and songwriter for the R&B band, The Deele, where he met future LaFace co-founder LA Reid.

Over the past five decades, he released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover”; For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You”; and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

In 2014, he collaborated with Toni Braxton and released the Grammy Award-winning album Love, Marriage & Divorce.

Babyface has written and produced hits for artists like Bobby Brown, Boyz II Men, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Mary J Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Anita Baker, Faith Evans, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Lil Wayne, Luther Vandross, Barbara Streisand, Puff Daddy, Bruno Mars, and countless others.

On October 21, 2022 Babyface released his new project, Girls Night Out, which features the legendary singer/songwriter/producer’s collaborations with some of today’s brightest female R&B stars, including Ella Mai, who is heard on the first single, “Keeps On Fallin’,” which is Grammy nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and took the #1 spot on the Mediabase R&B chart. He also teams up with Ari Lennox; Kehlani; Queen Naija, Coco Jones; Tiana Major9; Tink; Baby Tate; Muni Long; Amaarae; Sevyn Streeter & Tkay Maidza; Doechii and Angie Martinez & Lala Anthony.

Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streamed. He has produced and written 125 Top 10 Hits, 44 number 1 R&B hits, and 16 number 1 pop hits. In addition to winning a total of 12 Grammys, he has been nominated 80 times.

Throughout his career, Babyface has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times, received a total of 51 BMI Awards, as well as 4 American Music Awards, 5 Soul Train Awards, and 5 NAACP Image awards.

He also produced and co-wrote the Oscar winning song “When You Believe,” sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

More information on Babyface can be found at www.babyfacemusic.com.

Reservations and InformationTo make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or Four Winds South Bend® or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event CenterFour Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.