Crews extinguish fire at Marycrest building in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to put out a fire at a historic building on South Bend’s west side on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Bend Fire Department was called just after 3:35 p.m. to the Marycrest building in the 2000 block of W. Western Avenue. When crews arrived, there was smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

Officials say the fire, which was contained to the elevator shaft covering on the roof, was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported among the building’s residents or emergency personnel on the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

