Corewell Health South celebrates National Nurses Week amid shortages

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6 to May 12.

“In between trying to take really great care of our patients, we’re also trying to celebrate ourselves and have a little bit of fun doing it,” said Dawnell Schmeling, the Chief Nursing Officer at the Corewell Health South Niles Hospital.

According to Nursing leaders at Corewell Health South, nurses have spent the week playing games, having celebratory luminary services, and receiving gifts and gratitude. While also taking care of patients.

“This morning we got together, all of the nursing leaders, and we cooked breakfast for the staff, and we made a big beach party theme, and we were giving leis out to people, and we had a little Jimmy Buffet going on in the background,” said Nursing Manager of the ER and ICU, Camille Stacey.

Nursing staff leaders shared that across the nation, the nursing shortage has worsened, and despite it being National Nurses Week, that fact hasn’t been forgotten.

“We try to celebrate ourselves every day and every week as we try to remain inspired to take care of our community,” said Schmeling.

Corewell Health shared the ways that they have been trying to combat the shortage in unique ways, like offering opportunities and benefits to inspire the next generation to join the Health Care System.

“And so, we’re really investing in young people wanting to come into health care. So, looking at entry level positions, how do we have high school students come spend time here and learn about health care and then how do we hire them out of high school and support them while they’re going to school, and then really looking at pipeline for nurses,” Stacey said.

Nursing leaders told 16 News Now that nurses are the backbone of the hospital, so supporting them and showing appreciation this week, and every week, has been important.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.