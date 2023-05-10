Classic car auction returns to Middlebury in June

The classic car auction will return on June 10, after a three-year hiatus.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Car enthusiasts, start your engines! The Hooley Classic Car Auction is returning to Middlebury next month!

The car auction will be hosted at the Royal RV and Auto Center on June 10, starting at 10 a.m. The event will have show cars, food, live music, and admission is free. The auction will feature vehicles from the ‘30s through the ‘70s, incorporating the “muscle era,” street rods, and more.

Royal RV will also be hosting a “Car Show Cruise” at the same time, with the proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County.

Some of the specific cars to be auctioned are listed below:

  • A ‘29 Auburn
  • A ‘62 Pontiac Catalina convertible
  • A ‘67 Olds 442 convertible
  • Three ‘65 Dodge Cornets
  • A ‘76 Avanti
  • A ‘49 Studebaker
  • A ‘29 Ford Model A truck
  • ‘29-’33 street rods
  • A ‘41 Willys with a blown 468

For a complete list of cars at the auction, click here.

The Royal RV and Auto Center is located at 14441 US-20.

