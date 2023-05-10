City seeking community feedback on South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is seeking residential feedback on the South Bend Police Department as part of its “Community Policing Plan.”

The plan wants residents to share their ideas for how they want to see the police department build and strengthen relationships with the community. Community policing is an approach that seeks to build a positive relationship between police and residents to address crime and public safety.

“Designing an updated Community Policing Plan with residents is part of our 21st Century Policing Portfolio,” said Mayor James Mueller. “We look forward to engaging on this topic, sourcing ideas and feedback to make our neighborhoods safer and our police force more embedded in the community.”

The data gathered from the survey will be used to “better understand the needs and concerns” of the community and create initiatives based on the responses.

The survey is available until June 23.

To take the survey, click here. Residents can also leave a voicemail at 574-235-5888, ext. 3300.

